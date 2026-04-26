CHURCH LEADERS CALL FOR SWIFT RESOLUTION IN LUNGU BURIAL STANDOFF

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has warned that the prolonged uncertainty surrounding arrangements for the burial of former Head of State, Edgar Lungu, risks undermining the dignity of the process and exhausting public patience.

Speaking at a press briefing Friday afternoon, council President Rev. Ackson Banda says the evolving situation has taken “various turns,” making it increasingly difficult for the nation to move forward in unity and respect for the late leader.

And Rev Banda has urged both the Government and the bereaved family to set aside differences and work toward a mutually acceptable resolution.

He says reaching a common ground is essential not only for closure but also for preserving national harmony

The clergy has advised the two to bring the matter to a respectful and timely resolution, before the general elections.

“We strongly urge that this matter be resolved in a respectful and timely manner, particularly as the nation approaches the general elections,” Rev. Banda added. “It is in the best interest of the country that this issue is concluded well before that time.”

By Annie C Kaunda