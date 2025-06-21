CHURCH LEADERS CONDEMN THE RAIDING OF NDOLA MAYOR’S RESIDENCE IN HIS ABSENCE

Ndola, 21 June 2025 — A group of Church leaders in Ndola has expressed deep concern over a raid conducted on the residence of Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati, by officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Zambia Police.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday morning while the mayor was in Lusaka attending a funeral.

According to Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga, who issued a statement on behalf of the Church leadership, approximately six ACC officers from Lusaka, accompanied by armed police personnel, arrived at the mayor’s Kasenshi residence around 04:00 hours and remained there until 11:00 hours.

It was reported that the mayor’s wife was at home during the search and was left distressed, along with their children, by the operation.

Reverend Mulenga stated that the officers seized certain documents, the purpose of which was unclear, and questioned the necessity and timing of the raid.

He suggested that the ACC should have waited for Mayor Kalyati to return from Lusaka and issued a formal summons if there had been any genuine cause for investigation.

The Church leaders further described the raid as an act of political aggression, claiming it contributed to a growing atmosphere of fear and division within the country.

Reverend Mulenga emphasized that such actions, particularly during a period of national mourning, were highly insensitive and uncalled for.

Referring to recent threats of arrests made by unnamed leaders prior to the sudden cancellation of national mourning, he warned that citizens were growing increasingly fearful of state institutions being used as tools against political opponents.

He urged the ACC to act professionally and independently, stating that the fight against corruption must be fair, non-selective, and free from political interference.

The Reverend questioned whether it was appropriate to treat a “distinguished public servant” like Mayor Kalyati as though he were a common criminal.

“The nation needs healing,” Reverend Mulenga concluded, calling for justice and professionalism from all state agencies involved.