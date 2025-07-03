Church member allegedly vomits snake during deliverance, but how?

A dramatic scene unfolded during a deliverance session at a white garment church when a snake was allegedly vomited by a member of the congregation.

The incident was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @ChuksEricE. The footage shows the snake struggling to move across the church floor, causing panic among worshippers.

According to the caption, the snake was expelled from a person’s body during the spiritual exercise. Chaos ensued as members screamed and scattered in fear.

The snake was later seen crawling toward someone seated on the floor before hiding behind their legs. The church has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.