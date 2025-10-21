CHURCH MUST RELATE MEANINGFULLY WITH POLITICS – BISHOP CHIKOYA

‎

Newly appointed Anglican Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya says the Church must relate meaningfully with culture, politics, the economy, and social life.





‎Bishop Chikoya said discipleship by the Church must extend beyond the pulpit into the public square—where faith meets life, and love becomes action.



‎

‎He said embracing culture, politics, the economy, and social life ensures that the Church is relevant and transformative in its evangelisation agenda.



‎

‎During his enthronement as the 5th Anglican Bishop of the Central Diocese, Bishop Chikoya added that the Church must proclaim the Gospel faithfully and fearlessly, in order not to become a mere social club.



‎

‎”This mandate is grounded in Genesis 1:26–28 and Matthew 5:13–16. We are made in God’s image to steward His creation and to be salt and light in the world. Therefore, our discipleship must extend beyond the pulpit into the public square—where faith meets life, and love becomes action,” he said.



‎

‎Bishop Chikoya further highlighted evangelisation as the primary mission of the Church.