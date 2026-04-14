CITIZEN FIRST GAINS MOMENTUM



…As Kalaba’s Party Lures Top Civil Servants, Diplomat Ahead of August Polls…



LUSAKA – The Citizen First (CF) party has received a major boost ahead of the August 2026 general elections, attracting three distinguished former senior civil servants whose reputations for integrity and professionalism are sending strong signals across the political landscape.





At a well-attended event held at the CF Secretariat in Lusaka yesterday, party president Harry Kalaba formally welcomed Mr. Geoffrey Kamfwa, former Civil Service Commission Secretary; Mr. Steven Chishimba, former Director of Education at the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU); and Ms. Mary Mulosu, a seasoned former diplomat who served in China.





“You should feel at home colleagues. This is your party, and our door remains open to all patriotic Zambians seeking to join hands to liberate our country,” president Kalaba told the trio to resounding applause.





*A Vote of Confidence From Technocrats*



Political analysts say the caliber of new members points to CF’s growing appeal among professionals who have served at the highest levels of government and international diplomacy.





Mr. Kamfwa brings several decades of public service experience, having overseen recruitment, discipline, and promotion standards across the civil service. His move to join CF is being read as an endorsement of CF’s agenda.





“I have served under different administrations. I am joining CF because I believe in its commitment to merit, accountability, and restoring professionalism in government,” Mr. Kamfwa said.





Mr. Chishimba, long respected in labour and education circles, cited CF’s policy focus on quality education, workers’ rights, and skills development.





“Zambia needs leadership that listens to teachers, nurses, and ordinary workers. That is what I see in Citizen First,” he said.



Ms. Mulosu, who represented Zambia in Beijing, said her decision was driven by CF’s clear foreign policy direction and emphasis on economic diplomacy that benefits ordinary citizens.





“We need leaders who will put Zambians first in every deal, every partnership. That is the Kalaba I know,” she stated.





*Momentum Building Toward 2026*



The defections come as CF intensifies its nationwide mobilisation, with provincial structures reporting surging membership registration.



Observers note that the party is increasingly becoming a home for technocrats, professionals, and disillusioned civil servants seeking a credible alternative.





“These are not career politicians jumping from party to party. These are people who have built the institutions of this country,” said Dr. Maurice Zyambo, a political governance expert.



“When such figures join an opposition party, it signals a deeper shift in public sentiment,” Dr. Zyambo said.





Meanwhile, President Kalaba said CF will continue attracting “men and women of substance” because the party’s message is simple: Zambia First, Citizens First.



“We are building a government in waiting – one that respects the civil service, protects professional spaces from politics, and delivers results,” he said.





With four months to the August 2026 general elections, CF’s growing alliance of experienced administrators, labour experts, and diplomats is positioning it as a serious contender and a party of choice for voters demanding competence and integrity.m