CITIZEN FIRST HAS WHAT IT TAKES TO UNSEAT THE UPND – BOTHA

CF HAS WHAT IT TAKES TO UNSEAT THE UPND – BOTHA



…says Citizens First party is more stable with tested leadership.





LUSAKA, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 03, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First Deputy Secretary Dr. Kasese Botha says party leader Harry Kalaba has what it takes to unseat the ruling UPND in the August 13 general elections.





Speaking when she featured on the ‘Pulse Nation’ program on Millennium TV this afternoon, Dr. Botha said Mr. Kalaba is a tested leader with a proven leadership record.





She said Citizens First is the most stable opposition political party in Zambia and is moving towards winning the 2026 polls.





“We are doing fine as a party, we are the most stable party in Zambia and we are moving to ensure we win the 2026 general elections. Alot is being said that we came a distant third in the Chawama and Kasama by – elections, but I want to say that by-election are never an indicator of a general election, they have there own dynamics,” Dr. Botha said.





“We have leadership that is tested and we have what it takes to unseat the UPND. Our party President Harry Kalaba has distinguished himself, he was a soldier of late President Sata but not only did he learn from Sata, he also learnt from his father who was a seasoned politician and all the time he spent at home with his father, Mr. Kalaba was learning how to look after people, ” she said.





And Dr. Botha said at the moment there is serious governance failure adding that the vote buying by the UPND in the last by- elections is testimony that hunger is rife in country.





She said there is need to create an environment where all citizens are able to afford three meals per day.





“You saw how meal meal was flying around during by – elections, people being given cooking oil in exchange for a vote, this is an acknowledgement that poverty is real, that there is hunger in Zambia. It is sad that we have weaponised food that people should eat into a transactional maneuver to win a vote, this dehumanizes citizens especially coming from the ruling party,” she said.



