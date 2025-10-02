CITIZEN FIRST  MOBILIZATION STRATEGY SETS THE PACE FOR 2026

CF MOBILIZATION STRATEGY SETS THE PACE FOR 2026



By James Lukashi



In Zambia’s political space, where parties are defined not just by their manifestos but by their ability to mobilize citizens, one party has emerged with a strategy that is rewriting the rules of engagement Citizens First (CF).





At the center of this transformation is President Harry Kalaba, a leader who has refused to treat mobilization as a seasonal activity, and his National Mobilization Committee Chairman, Henry Chilombo, who commands a team of six Deputy National Mobilization Committee leaders at MCC level.





While CF’s mobilization is driven by many dedicated members, it is impossible to ignore the tireless energy of Kalaba and Chilombo. Many Zambians now ask with a mix of admiration and curiosity: “Do these two leaders even sleep at their respective homes?” Their commitment has become the heartbeat of CF, setting a new standard of leadership.





Unlike the ruling UPND and other political parties that often rely on the privileges of incumbency or boardroom strategies, CF has chosen to lead from the front. Kalaba and Chilombo are not commanders who give instructions from afar; they are generals in the field, side by side with the people, listening, engaging, and inspiring. Their mobilization is not from behind, but at the very frontlines of Zambia’s political battlefield.





This strategy has already yielded results. CF’s victory in Lupososhi’s Mufili Ward local government by-election proved that genuine grassroots engagement is more powerful than state machinery.





Against all odds, CF emerged victorious, demonstrating that when the people trust you, no ruling advantage can overshadow their will. That win was not a coincidence but the result of a deliberate approach anchored on visibility, consistency, and presence. It sent a powerful message: CF is not just preparing for 2026 it is already winning today.



Citizens First is no longer a small or regional party; it is now a national party with established grassroots structures in all ten provinces of Zambia. This broad presence gives CF an unmatched advantage because it is not building from the top down, but from the ground up. Every ward, constituency, and district is becoming a living testimony of a party that belongs to the people and stands with them daily.





With the current pace of mobilization led by President Kalaba and Chairman Chilombo, Zambia is staring at what could become the biggest political upset in 2026. The ruling party may hold the levers of power, but power ultimately rests with the people and the people are responding to a party that does not just speak of change but demonstrates it through action.





Zambians are tired of leaders who mobilize only during campaigns or from the comfort of offices. They want leaders who walk with them, who share in their struggles, and who stand with them in pursuit of a better tomorrow. President Harry Kalaba and National Mobilization Chairman Henry Chilombo have embodied this truth through sacrifice and relentless work. Their leadership has positioned Citizens First as a genuine alternative, a party of discipline, action, and hope.





The writing is on the wall; with this mobilization strategy, Citizens First is not just competing; it is preparing to shock the political establishment in 2026.