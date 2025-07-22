CITIZEN FIRST  PLANS TO REPORT TRANSCRIBED LEAKED AUDIO CONTENT TO SOUTH AFRICAN AUTHORITIES 

CF PLANS TO REPORT TRANSCRIBED LEAKED AUDIO CONTENT TO SOUTH AFRICAN AUTHORITIES





Lusaka, July 21 – The Citizens First leadership is appalled by the continued desperation, deception and dirty tactics by the ruling UPND administration to sink low and plot to bribe its way to secure the remains of the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The leaked audio implicating President Hakahinde Hichilema as being complicity in hatching a plot to try and bribe South African judges handling the Lungu case in the Pretoria High Court is ridiculous and shameful.





As a Government in waiting, we can’t sit and watch the integrity of our sovereignty being shredded to tarters by people who don’t understand the value of governance and good foreign relations.





We have a duty to protect the integrity of our nation from further embarrassment by ensuring that we transcribe the contents of the leaked audio and submit to the South African authorities with an official cover note to provide context.





Those trying to rubbish the leaked audio as AI generated must prove to the contrary. We are aware that this is not the first time the embattled UPND administration is trying to hide their shame under the claim of AI.





When the letters stopping the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from travelling out of the country for medical reasons first leaked, UPND were quick to brand the letters as fake and AI generated.





However, it was interesting to note that the same letters were submitted in the Pretoria High Court as part of the evidence.





We are extremely concerned that it seems suing a grieving family is not enough, but planning to bribe judges in a foreign jurisdiction is totally unthinkable and below the decorum and expected behavior of any reasonable Government.





Citizens First will further explore avenues to share the transcribed audio content with other international organizations and foreign governments.



Issued by:

Vincent Chintu

Secretary General

Citizens First