CITIZENS CAUTIONED AGAINST PERSONAL ATTACKS ON MPS WHO SUPPORTED BILL 7.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe, has cautioned citizens against personal attacks on Members of Parliament who supported Bill 7.

UPND Kitwe District Information and Publicity Secretary, Cephas Chisange, said every citizen has the right to exercise their democratic choice, further urging members of the public to desist from engaging in actions that may be perceived as intimidation.

Mr. Chisange, said yesterday’s proceedings in Parliament marked a significant milestone in Zambia’s history, as it paves the way for increased representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the National Assembly.

He further reminded members of the public who opposed the Bill that in a democracy, there are wins and losses stressing that today’s outcome does not prevent future opportunities for collaboration and contribution to the nation’s development.

Mr. Chisange, said while there were vocal opponents to the Bill, the UPND in Kitwe has acknowledged that the will of the majority has prevailed, and has urged citizens to respect the outcome of the bill.

He has since commended President Hakainde Hichilema, the Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Civil Society Organisations, the Church, UPND members, trade unions, marketeers, bus drivers and the general citizenry for their unwavering support in defending Bill 7.

By Ennie Kishiki Mutepuka

Yar FM