CITIZENS FIRST PARTY A CLEAR ALTERNATIVE TO THE UPND IN 2026



By Henry Chilombo



As Zambia approaches the pivotal 2026 general elections, the electorate faces a critical decision in determining the nation’s trajectory. Among the contenders, the Citizens First (CF) Party, under the stewardship of President Harry Kalaba, has positioned itself as the most viable and competent alternative to the United Party for National Development (UPND). This analysis outlines the key factors that elevate CF above other political entities in offering transformative leadership.





1. A STATESMAN WITH COMPREHENSIVE GOVERNANCE EXPERIENCE



President Harry Kalaba’s extensive experience in governance is a testament to his readiness to lead Zambia at the highest level. His track record spans multiple strategic portfolios, which he held with distinction under two consecutive administrations:



As Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Kalaba was instrumental in policy coordination and disaster management, ensuring effective governmental responses to national crises.





As Minister of Lands, Natural Resources, and Environmental Protection, he spearheaded land reforms, promoted environmental sustainability, and safeguarded Zambia’s natural resources against exploitation.



As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he significantly enhanced Zambia’s diplomatic standing, strengthened bilateral and multilateral relationships, and advocated for Africa’s integration into the global economy.





His bold decision to resign from his ministerial post in protest against systemic corruption underscored his unwavering commitment to ethical leadership—a rare quality that sets him apart in Zambia’s political landscape.





2. POLICY CLARITY AND ECONOMIC PRAGMATISM



The Citizens First Party is distinguished by its coherent policy framework aimed at addressing Zambia’s socio-economic challenges. CF’s policy priorities include economic diversification, debt management, and empowering local enterprises.





CF’s strategy emphasizes developing key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing to create sustainable jobs.



This approach contrasts with existing economic policies perceived as overly reliant on external interventions, which often fail to address the structural inequalities in the economy.





By advocating for financial transparency and fiscal discipline, CF presents a pragmatic alternative for economic recovery and growth.



3. INCLUSIVE GOVERNANCE: A PEOPLE-FIRST AGENDA



True to its name, the Citizens First Party places the Zambian people at the core of its governance philosophy. The party’s agenda includes improving access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all citizens.





President Kalaba’s leadership style is consultative and inclusive, ensuring that decisions are informed by the realities faced by ordinary Zambians. This bottom-up governance approach resonates with the electorate, especially in underserved communities, who feel marginalized under the current system.





4. UNMATCHED GRASSROOTS MOBILIZATION



CF’s robust grassroots mobilization strategy is a key pillar of its political success. Through effective structures and a well-organized mobilization committee, the party has built a strong connection with constituents across urban and rural areas.





CF’s approach ensures that policy proposals are grounded in the lived experiences of the electorate. This grassroots orientation has enabled the party to gain significant traction in constituencies traditionally overlooked by other political players.





5. AN ETHICAL AND FORWARD-LOOKING LEADERSHIP ALTERNATIVE



The Citizens First Party distinguishes itself as a party free from the baggage of historical controversies and governance failures. Its leadership cadre has consistently demonstrated a commitment to accountability and transparency, setting a new standard for political ethics in Zambia.





The CF’s emphasis on youth and women’s empowerment underscores its forward-looking vision. By creating avenues for inclusive participation, the party is fostering a new generation of leaders equipped to drive Zambia’s development.





6. COALITION BUILDING FOR STRATEGIC IMPACT



As a key player in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), CF has demonstrated its capacity to foster strategic partnerships. Through its alliance with other progressive parties, CF is contributing to a united front capable of challenging the UPND’s dominance.





This coalition-building approach reflects a commitment to national unity and the broader public interest. It positions CF as a leader in fostering a collaborative governance model, which is essential for addressing Zambia’s multifaceted challenges.





CONCLUSION



The Citizens First Party, under the visionary leadership of President Harry Kalaba, presents a transformative and ethical alternative to the UPND in the 2026 general elections. Kalaba’s extensive governance experience, coupled with CF’s pragmatic policies and inclusive agenda, provides a credible pathway to national renewal.





As Zambia stands at a crossroads, the choice for a government that prioritizes the people, embodies ethical leadership, and offers clear, actionable solutions is evident. The Citizens First Party is ready to chart a new course for the nation—one that puts citizens at the forefront of development and governance.



The 2026 elections offer Zambians a chance to redefine their future.



The Citizens First Party stands prepared to lead the way.