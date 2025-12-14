CITIZENS FIRST RAISES CONCERNS OVER TIMING OF CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



Lusaka, December 13, 2025



By Jack Makayi



The opposition Citizens First party has expressed concern over the manner in which the Chawama Parliamentary by-election has been initiated, warning that the short timeframe could undermine the credibility and competitiveness of the electoral process.





In a press statement issued on Saturday by Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Mr. M’hango Stanley on behalf of Citizens First, Citizens First said the declaration of the Chawama seat vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly, followed by the swift announcement of the nomination date, has not allowed political parties sufficient time to identify, scrutinize, and adopt suitable candidates.





While acknowledging that Section 89(2) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 permits the holding of a by-election within 180 days before the dissolution of Parliament, the party argued that the rushed process falls short of regional and international benchmarks for democratic elections. Citizens First cited the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, which emphasize adequate preparation and inclusiveness.





Despite these concerns, Citizens First confirmed its readiness to participate in the by-election but maintained that the limited notice compromises effective participation and preparedness. The party also called on law enforcement agencies to provide impartial and professional security to all political parties during the nomination process.





As the campaign period approaches, Citizens First urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure a level playing field for all contestants. The party emphasized the need to respect freedom of assembly as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and called for fair and non-selective application of the Public Order Act.





The party further appealed to public media institutions to offer balanced, fair, and equal coverage to all candidates. It announced plans to conduct media monitoring throughout the campaign period to assess the fairness and integrity of public media reporting.



Citizens First also raised concerns about the impact of load-shedding and unreliable internet connectivity on the electoral process. The party demanded adequate lighting at all polling stations to facilitate transparent vote counting and called for manual transmission of results to the constituency collation centre, citing vulnerabilities in the electronic transmission system.





Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful participation, Citizens First said it would campaign for a clean, transparent, and violence-free by-election. The party called on the ECZ, law enforcement agencies, and media institutions to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and fairness during the electoral process.



CIC PRESS TEAM