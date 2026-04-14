CITIZENS FIRST REJECTS ELECTORAL PROCESS BILL OF 2026 — “ILLEGAL MPS VOTING 119 DAYS TO ELECTIONS”





Statement by, Secretary General, Citizens First Vincent Chintu



LUSAKA— With only 119 days remaining before the 13th August 2027 General Elections, Citizens First has today condemned the Electoral Process Bill of 2026 currently before Parliament as an unconstitutional ambush on Zambia’s democracy.





_“This is not electoral reform. This is electoral rigging with a countdown clock,”_ said SG. _“Zambia faces a clear choice: Experience vs Experiment. You don’t experiment with elections when voters have 119 days left to register, inspect, and prepare.”





Citizens First rejects the Electoral Process Bill of 2026 on four constitutional and procedural grounds:



1.. The Timing is Catastrophic — Only 119 Days Remain

The Electoral Process Bill of 2026 is being forced through Parliament with just 119 days before polling day. In experienced democracies, major electoral reforms require 2–3 years to allow voter education, system testing, and court challenges. Changing the rules when the election is 119 days away is not reform. It is sabotage.





2. Consultation Was Almost Non-Existent

Key stakeholders including the Church, the Law Association of Zambia, civil society, and opposition political parties were excluded from meaningful consultation on the Electoral Process Bill of 2026. Stakeholders were given less than 72 hours to comment on a Bill that will govern an election 119 days away. This violates Article 91 of the Constitution on public participation.





3. The Bill Favours the UPND

With 119 days left, the provisions of the Electoral Process Bill of 2026 weaken transparency, remove key checks and balances, and concentrate powers that compromise the credibility of the 2027 election. These changes cannot be properly tested, debated, or understood by voters in the time remaining. This is not reform. This is a shortcut to dispute.





4. To Be Enacted by 22 Illegal MPs — As Raised by Hon. George Chisanga, MP

The *Electoral Process Bill of 2026 will be voted on by a Parliament in which 22 Members of Parliament have crossed the floor to UPND. Article 72(2)(e) of the Constitution is unambiguous: an MP vacates their seat upon crossing the floor.





This fact was formally placed on record in the House when Hon. George Chisanga, Member of Parliament for the Patriotic Front, rose on a Point of Order demanding that the Speaker enforce Article 72 and declare the 22 seats vacant. The Speaker last week refused to make this ruling.





Therefore, the Electoral Process Bill of 2026 governing the 2027 election will be passed by Members who, under the Constitution and as highlighted by Hon. Chisanga’s Point of Order, have no legal right to sit in the House. Experience vs Experiment: An illegal Parliament cannot produce a legal election. With 119 days left, this poisons the entire process.





CITIZENS FIRST THEREFORE DEMANDS, WITH 119 DAYS LEFT:



1. Immediate withdrawal of the Electoral Process Bill of 2026. No law should be changed 119 days before an election.

2. Immediate ruling on Hon. George Chisanga’s Point of Order and declaration of the 22 parliamentary seats vacant per Article 72.

3. Post-election reform only: Any electoral changes must start after 13th August 2027 with 24 months of consultation.





_“UPND won in 2021 because the process was credible,”_ said. _“With 119 days left, passing the Electoral Process Bill of 2026 with illegal MPs, as Hon. Chisanga correctly argued last week, guarantees the 2027 result will be rejected before it is announced.”





This is Experience vs Experiment. With 119 days left, Zambia needs experienced respect for the Constitution, not experiments with illegal votes. Our vote is not a lab rat.”_



Issued by:

Office of the Secretary General

Citizens First