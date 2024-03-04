City Of Boston Declares March 2nd As Official Burna Boy’s Day

Since breaking into the international scene, Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has become the latest Nigerian artist to have a day named after him in the United States.

The City of Boston has declared the second day of March as the official ‘Burna Boy Day’ with Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 set to mark the first celebration.

Burna Boy has been at the forefront of exporting African music through his impressive genre fusing and brilliant stagemanship.

The news was revealed in a press release issued by Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, the city recognised Burna Boy’s contributions to advancing African culture and ideals through his music.

The press release also highlighted Burna Boy’s work in advocacy and inspiring conversation about social justice, representation, and equality.

The City of Boston recognises the contributions of Nigerians who are the highest African immigrant community in the United States and Massachusetts to fostering the nation’s cultural diversity.

With his official day, Burna Boy joins Wizkid and Davido as Nigerian musicians with their official day in the United States.