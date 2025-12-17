CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION LAUNCHES RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR 2,000 HEALTH WORKERS



The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has officially kicked off the recruitment process for 2,000 health workers, with the swearing-in of the Steering Committee today, December 16, 2025.





Speaking in Lusaka today, CSC Acting Chairperson, Mr. Louis Siandyabantu, emphasized Government’s commitment to addressing the shortage of personnel in the health sector, highlighting the recruitment of 18,000 health workers in the last four years.





Mr. Siandyabantu disclosed that the recruitment exercise will be undertaken in two phases: promotion of in-service officers and first appointments. He said a transparent and inclusive process is expected, using Human Resource Management Committees at province and district levels.





The Acting Chairperson has further urged the Steering Committee to maintain high standards of integrity, impartiality, and objectivity, with a focus on merit, fairness, and equity.





“The Commission also appeals to candidates and the public to avoid misinformation and report any suspicious activities to the authorities”, he stressed.





Mr. Siandyabantu reminded the Committee that, “The recruitment process aims to promote inclusivity, with 10% of positions reserved for persons with disabilities in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of inclusivity”