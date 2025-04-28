CIVIL SOCIETY CONSORTIUM CALLS FOR CREATION OF ELECTORAL COURT



The Consortium of Civil Society Organisations has urged Zambia’s Chief Justice, Dr. Mumba Malila, to prioritise the establishment of a specialised Electoral Court ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza said the proposed court would play a crucial role in enhancing the administration of electoral justice by expediting the resolution of disputes, ensuring transparency, and involving judges with the necessary technical expertise.



Mr. Mwanza further appealed to Zambia’s international partners to support the initiative by funding the court’s establishment and facilitating specialised training for judges and magistrates. He noted that such investment would not only improve the quality and efficiency of electoral justice but also contribute to broader judicial reforms.



The Consortium also expressed concern over the growing trend in Economic and Financial Crimes Courts to deny bail to convicted individuals, particularly high-profile figures who have lodged appeals. Mr. Mwanza pointed out that with appeals often taking years to conclude, denying bail may result in individuals serving full sentences before their cases are reviewed—leading to potential injustice, especially if convictions are later overturned.



He emphasised that this is particularly troubling in cases involving short-term sentences, where the punishment may be completed before the appeal is heard.



In light of these concerns, the Consortium is calling on the Chief Justice to provide clear administrative guidance to judicial officers, ensuring that bail decisions are grounded in law and fairness, rather than influenced by public sentiment or perceived punitive motives.



The group reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with the Judiciary, cooperating partners, and other stakeholders to support reforms that promote fairness, efficiency, and the protection of constitutional rights within Zambia’s justice system.



Credit

Wave FM Zambia