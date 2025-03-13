CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISTIONS REJECT PROPOSED NGO BILL, 2025



Thursday , 13th March, 2025



As a consortium of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), we strongly urge the Government to halt its desire to proceed with the introduction of the proposed Non-Governmental Organisations Bill, 2025, which lacks broad consensus and meaningful consultation with the very NGOs it seeks to regulate.





The media and NGOs have consistently rejected statutory regulatory mechanisms disguised as “self-regulation” because history has shown that such laws, though seemingly well-intentioned, are often weaponized to silence dissent and critical voices.





President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration must not repeat the mistakes of past administrations, such as the MMD and PF, which attempted to impose statutory regulation of the media and NGOs.





We commend the media for successfully resisting such attempts and standing firm against legislation that could be used to suppress independent voices. Government’s persistent push for regulatory control over civil society and the media reflects a broader attempt to stifle independent oversight and accountability.





If enacted, this NGO Bill would have severe consequences for NGOs and civil society groups, threatening their independence and ability to operate effectively. We reject any backdoor attempts to control NGOs through restrictive legislation.





We call on conscientious voices within the UPND government to intervene and stop this ill-advised Bill, as was done in the past by astute leaders like former Attorney General Musa Mwenye, who prevented similar attempts under the PF regime.





The government’s approach to drafting this NGO Bill has been deeply flawed, with only a select few NGOs being invited to discussions—a move that undermines transparency and broad stakeholder engagement. No small group should be allowed to sell out the entire NGO sector.





NGOs are critical to Zambia’s democracy, human rights, and sustainable development. They provide essential services, advocate for policy changes, and hold power to account. The government should embrace, not fear, constructive criticism from civil society.





We reiterate that this Bill will undermine the independence and effectiveness of NGOs, crippling their ability to serve the public interest. Instead of pushing a restrictive law, the government should engage in a truly inclusive, participatory process that includes NGOs, community leaders, and all affected parties.





A thriving democracy requires a strong and independent civil society. We urge the government to withdraw this Bill and pursue policies that foster—not restrict—civic engagement and public accountability.





Issued on behalf of the undersigned organisations by:



Mr Arthur Muyunda

SACCORD acting Executive Director



Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre – AIPAC





Zambian Civil Liberties Union – ZCLU



Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research, and Support-GEARS



Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes – SACCORD





Measures of Justice and Democracy Foundation



Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform – ZIGCLAP



Advocates for National Development and Democracy – ANDD