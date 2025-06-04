RE: CLARIFICATION ON THE DEMOLITION NEAR HEROES STADIUM IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY



The Lusaka City Council wishes to clarify recent developments surrounding the enforcement action carried out near Heroes Stadium in Mandevu Constituency involving vendors who had encroached on a piece of land opposite the stadium.





It is important to state unequivocally that the land in question is not public land. It was sold to a private developer, SOFITEL, by the previous government through a legitimate commercial transaction. As such, this land is privately owned. Government cannot—and will not—interfere with or break the sanctity of legally binding commercial agreements.





The matter was adjudicated in court, and the resultant court order in favour of SOFITEL was lawfully executed by the Undersheriffs of the Lusaka High Court.





We are aware that some members of the public, particularly from the opposition, have attempted to politicise this matter. We strongly caution against using such legal enforcement actions for political mileage. This operation was not politically motivated—it was a court-sanctioned process carried out under the supervision of the judiciary, and supported by law enforcement to maintain peace and order.





We are deeply concerned by the protest staged by a number of traders on Saturday, which resulted in a temporary blockage of the Great North Road and reports of isolated acts of vandalism. While the Lusaka City Council understands the frustrations of our traders, we urge them to operate strictly from legally designated trading spaces to avoid future disruptions to their livelihoods.





Let me reaffirm the Council’s position: order and legality must prevail in the use of public and private land. President Hakainde Hichilema has firmly put an end to the culture of caderism in markets and bus stations.





In line with this progressive governance, we must all uphold the rule of law and ensure that our trading practices align with the planning and zoning regulations of the city.





We commend the Zambia Police for professionally handling the matter, restoring calm without the use of force, and engaging the traders constructively through dialogue.





The Lusaka City Council remains committed to working with all stakeholders to create a conducive and orderly environment for business, but this must be done within the framework of the law.



Signed,

Ms. Ketty Nanyangwe

Deputy Mayor of Lusaka

Lusaka City Council