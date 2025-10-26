CLARIFYING THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT……
MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
There’s a critical gap between campaign promises made by aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) and their actual constitutional roles. Often, promises include tangible projects like sinking boreholes, constructing roads, schools, and clinics, which aren’t directly within an MP’s prescribed duties or budgetary control.
ROLES AND LIMITATIONS OF MPs
LEGISLATIVE FUNCTIONS
Enacting, amending laws; budget scrutiny.
ADVOCACY
Representing constituents’ interests.
OVERSIGHT
Holding government accountable.
NO DIRECT PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS
MPs typically don’t execute projects; they advocate for allocations.
SOURCES OF CONFUSIONS
CAMPAIGN PROMISES
Candidates often promise specific projects to appeal to voters.
LACK OF CLARITY
Limited public understanding of MPs’ constitutional roles.
CHALLENGES
MISALIGNED EXPECTATIONS
Gap between promises and delivery leads to disillusionment.
FUNDING
Projects like infrastructure require government budget allocations, not direct MP funding.
WAYS FORWARD
VOTER EDUCATION
Informing citizens about MPs’ roles and limitations.
TRANSPARENT COMMUNICATION
Candidates clearly outlining what they can deliver.
FOCUS ON ADVOCACY
MPs highlighting their role in advocating for constituent needs.
CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT
UNDERSTANDING GOVERNANCE
Citizens grasping governance structures aids informed voting.
HOLDING REPRESENTATIVES ACCOUNTABLE
Focusing on MPs’ core duties and advocacy.
TIME FOR CLARITY
Educating citizens about the roles and limitations of MPs can help manage expectations and foster a more informed electorate. Aspiring MPs can benefit from clearly communicating their potential contributions and the processes involved in addressing constituency needs.
By Augustine Mwewa Bahati Independent Aspiring MP