CLARIFYING THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT……

MANAGING EXPECTATIONS

There’s a critical gap between campaign promises made by aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) and their actual constitutional roles. Often, promises include tangible projects like sinking boreholes, constructing roads, schools, and clinics, which aren’t directly within an MP’s prescribed duties or budgetary control.



ROLES AND LIMITATIONS OF MPs

LEGISLATIVE FUNCTIONS

Enacting, amending laws; budget scrutiny.

ADVOCACY

Representing constituents’ interests.

OVERSIGHT

Holding government accountable.



NO DIRECT PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS

MPs typically don’t execute projects; they advocate for allocations.



SOURCES OF CONFUSIONS

CAMPAIGN PROMISES

Candidates often promise specific projects to appeal to voters.



LACK OF CLARITY

Limited public understanding of MPs’ constitutional roles.



CHALLENGES

MISALIGNED EXPECTATIONS

Gap between promises and delivery leads to disillusionment.



FUNDING

Projects like infrastructure require government budget allocations, not direct MP funding.



WAYS FORWARD

VOTER EDUCATION

Informing citizens about MPs’ roles and limitations.



TRANSPARENT COMMUNICATION

Candidates clearly outlining what they can deliver.



FOCUS ON ADVOCACY

MPs highlighting their role in advocating for constituent needs.

CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT

UNDERSTANDING GOVERNANCE

Citizens grasping governance structures aids informed voting.



HOLDING REPRESENTATIVES ACCOUNTABLE

Focusing on MPs’ core duties and advocacy.



TIME FOR CLARITY

Educating citizens about the roles and limitations of MPs can help manage expectations and foster a more informed electorate. Aspiring MPs can benefit from clearly communicating their potential contributions and the processes involved in addressing constituency needs. 

By Augustine Mwewa Bahati Independent Aspiring MP

