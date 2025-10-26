CLARIFYING THE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT……



MANAGING EXPECTATIONS



There’s a critical gap between campaign promises made by aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) and their actual constitutional roles. Often, promises include tangible projects like sinking boreholes, constructing roads, schools, and clinics, which aren’t directly within an MP’s prescribed duties or budgetary control.





ROLES AND LIMITATIONS OF MPs



LEGISLATIVE FUNCTIONS



Enacting, amending laws; budget scrutiny.



ADVOCACY



Representing constituents’ interests.



OVERSIGHT



Holding government accountable.





NO DIRECT PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS



MPs typically don’t execute projects; they advocate for allocations.





SOURCES OF CONFUSIONS



CAMPAIGN PROMISES



Candidates often promise specific projects to appeal to voters.





LACK OF CLARITY



Limited public understanding of MPs’ constitutional roles.





CHALLENGES



MISALIGNED EXPECTATIONS



Gap between promises and delivery leads to disillusionment.





FUNDING



Projects like infrastructure require government budget allocations, not direct MP funding.





WAYS FORWARD



VOTER EDUCATION



Informing citizens about MPs’ roles and limitations.





TRANSPARENT COMMUNICATION



Candidates clearly outlining what they can deliver.





FOCUS ON ADVOCACY



MPs highlighting their role in advocating for constituent needs.



CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT



UNDERSTANDING GOVERNANCE



Citizens grasping governance structures aids informed voting.





HOLDING REPRESENTATIVES ACCOUNTABLE



Focusing on MPs’ core duties and advocacy.





TIME FOR CLARITY



Educating citizens about the roles and limitations of MPs can help manage expectations and foster a more informed electorate. Aspiring MPs can benefit from clearly communicating their potential contributions and the processes involved in addressing constituency needs.



By Augustine Mwewa Bahati Independent Aspiring MP