Clash of Clans introduces Haaland as first real-life character

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has joined the ranks of playable characters in the popular mobile video game “Clash of Clans,”game developer Supercell announced on Tuesday.

In the game, Haaland’s character is dubbed the “Barbarian King,” marking the first time a real person has been featured as a character in the game, which has been downloaded over 2 billion times. Haaland, 23, is known to be a fan of the game since its initial release when he was just 12 years old.

The Norwegian international shared a trailer for the game on his social media platforms, showcasing himself encountering characters from the game in real life before being transported into the animated game world.

“When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario,” Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans said in statement.

“It’s been tough to keep this one quiet, but I’m excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans,” Haaland said.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool.”