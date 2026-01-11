Classy message from FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o to the Moroccan FA President:





“Mr. President,



The participation of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in this Africa Cup of Nations came to an end with the quarter-final match played on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat. The match was won by the Moroccan team.





On behalf of the Cameroonian delegation and supporters, I would like to express our respectful greetings and sports congratulations, in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect.





We also wish to express our deep gratitude for the exemplary quality of the organization of this competition, as well as for the fraternal, warm, and benevolent welcome given to our team, our delegation, and our supporters by the Moroccan people.





The marks of hospitality observed in all the places visited testify to the remarkable preparatory work conducted by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.





We wish the Atlas Lions good luck for the rest of the competition.





Thanking you once again for the strength of our fraternal ties, I ask you, Mr. President, to accept the expression of the calm and respectful consideration of the Cameroon Football Federation.”



Ade Divine via fecafoot