CLEMENT TEMBO HAILS KABWATA RESIDENTS FOR THE UNWAVERING SUPPORT



… urges Zambians to register to vote in next year’s general elections.



LUSAKA – Kabwata constituency parliamentary aspiring candidate Clement Tembo has expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and encouragement he is receiving from Kabwata residents.





Mr. Tembo says the words of motivation, kind gestures and presence in his political journey means the world to him





He said as he strives to become a voice in parliament, he is honored to have the trust of the community in Kabwata constituency.





“To my amazing community of Kabwata ,together, let’s build a brighter future for our constituency as we register to vote! Thank you for believing in me and may the almighty God see to your every needs. Forever your servant, your friend, your brother and your son Clement Tembo,” he said.