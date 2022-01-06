Chilufya Tayali

DON’T BE NAIVE TO DENY FACTS BEFORE YOU, CLEMENT TEMBO IS A CROOK AND AN ABUSER. HE WILL NOT UTTER A WORD IN PARLIAMENT BEFORE HE IS SQUEEZED BY LAW ENFORCERS

Don’t say this is a personal attack on Clement Tembo, because we bring our “Person” to leadership, so the “Person” must be tested too. If a guy is a crook and an abuser, why should we give him leadership.

I would rather choose a Zimbabwean, if there’s no Zambian, than a local who is a crook and an abuser.

This is not malice because it is true and on several occasions I confronted Clement Tembo way before this election.

Whether Clement Tembo wins, or not, this by-election he is a subject of investigations so he is certainly not the best guy to be voted as Member of Parliament.

Instead of empowering people Clement Tembo deprived people of their resources and took advantage of women, impregnating and leaving them crying. God did not create you handsome to mess up women.

These people are there and if Clement Tembo wants me to bring them forward I can gladly do that.

We can’t be electing crooks and corrupt leaders and expect credible leadership. It actually a shame that PF chose to pick this guy on their ticket.

Don’t think I am saying this to advance my chances, I would have said more if I was not in the race.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!