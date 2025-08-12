CLERGY CONDEMNS PROVOCATIVE COMMENTS BY UPND SYMPATHIZERS ON EDGAR LUNGU’S CORPSE.





By: Konkola Radio News



A member of the clergy has strongly condemned the conduct of certain United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres in the aftermath of the Pretoria High Court’s ruling concerning the burial dispute between the government and the family of former President Edgar Lungu.





A viral video circulating online captured some political cadres chanting “Akatumbi Kaisa” in reference to the possible repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains to Zambia.





During the “Spiritual Guidance” segment on Konkola Radio, Chililabombwe Minister’s Fellowship president, Pastor Emmanuel Mundia, described the behavior as “adding salt to the wounds of the bereaved family.





He emphasized the need for sensitivity and respect during this period of mourning.





Pastor Mundia acknowledged government’s efforts to resolve the ongoing funeral impasse and urged political cadres to exercise restraint.





He called for calm and encouraged leaders from both government and the Lungu family to engage in constructive dialogue to ensure a dignified and respectful send-off for the late former head of state.