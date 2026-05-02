‘I’m OK’with Iran playing in US at World Cup – U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump informed reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 3O that he is comfortable with the Iranian national football team competing in the 2026 World Cup on American soil.

These remarks were made despite the active conflict in the Middle East and a standing travel ban on Iranian nationals, though the administration has granted specific exceptions for the athletes and sporting officials involved. The President noted his support by referencing his close ties with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating that if Infantino is in favor of their participation, he is as well.

“If Gianni said it, I’m OK,” Trump told reporters ‌in the Oval Office.

“You know what? Let ‌them ‌play.”

This confirmation follows a definitive statement from Infantino earlier Thursday at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

During his address, Infantino dismissed rumors regarding the potential relocation of Iran’s matches to Mexico or the possibility of the team being replaced. He asserted that the tournament should serve to unify people during times of global conflict.

Iran is currently scheduled to play its Group G matches against New Zealand and Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a match against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The diplomatic approval is particularly significant given the current geopolitical landscape. Tensions remain high following the U.S.-led offensive that began in February 2026, yet Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed the President’s sentiment by welcoming the Iranian athletes.

Furthermore, the timing of these comments coincided with the U.S. House of Representatives voting to end a record-breaking 75-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

This legislative move ensures that TSA and Customs agents will be paid and stations will be fully staffed in preparation for the influx of international visitors this summer.

While the Iranian football federation was the only absentee from the FIFA Congress due to a dispute with Canadian border officials, FIFA maintains that the team’s participation remains secure.

The tournament structure presents a unique narrative possibility, as both Iran and the United States could face one another in the Round of 32 should they both finish second in their respective groups.