Clergymen welcome resolution of impasse between Govt and the Lungu Family



By Ruth Chayinda



Chikondi Foundation President JOHN MAMBO has praised President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for the role he has played in resolving the impasse that surrounded the burial arrangements of Sixth Republican President, EDGAR LUNGU.





Bishop MAMBO says despite being subjected to interval humiliation and repeated provocation, President HICHILEMA has chosen the higher path of unity and peace.





He says throughout this difficult period, President HICHILEMA has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, wisdom, and restraint.





Bishop MAMBO President Hichilema truly understands the pain, grief, and heartbreak that the LUNGU family and the nation are going through.





And, Zambia Centre for Transparency and Responsible Leadership Executive Director, PETER BWALYA said the agreement between the Government and the LUNGU family is commendable as it will allow citizens to pay their last respects to Mr LUNGU who served the country for 7 years.





He has since called on citizens to mourn together in unity and love, regardless of political affiliation .

-ZNBC