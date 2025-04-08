CLERK OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY DIES IN UZBEKISTAN

Information reaching Zambian Eye is that the Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube, has died whilst on duty in Uzbekistan.





Ngulube became Clerk of the National Assembly after being sworn in by President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, 27th September, 2023.



This followed the National Assembly’s ratification of the Presidential appointment on Friday, 22nd September, 2023.



NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF ZAMBIA

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PASSING OF MR. ROY MUKOBA NGULUBE, CLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Monday, 7th April 2025 – The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, The Rt. Honourable Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, SC, MP, FAPRA, regrets to announce the passing of Mr. Roy Mukoba Ngulube, Clerk of the National Assembly.

Mr. Ngulube passed away this evening, Monday, 7th April 2025, at 20:35 hours (Uzbekistan time) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following a brief illness. He had travelled with the Honourable Speaker on official duties to attend the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly and related meetings.

The National Assembly of Zambia is deeply saddened by this loss and honors Mr. Ngulube’s exceptional contributions to the nation. His career in public service spanned over three decades. Mr. Ngulube joined the National Assembly on 15th April 2002 and diligently served in various capacities, including:

Assistant Committee Clerk

Executive Assistant to the Secretary General of the SADC Parliamentary Forum (2006–2008)

Executive Assistant to the Hon. Speaker (2009–2015)

Deputy Clerk (Procedure) in 2016–2017

Deputy Clerk (Administration) from 2017–2022

In September 2023, he was appointed Clerk of the National Assembly, a position he held until his untimely passing.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Issued by:

Loiness M. Mayaka (Mrs.)

Deputy Clerk (Administration).