CLIFFORD MULENGA URGES FORMER PLAYERS TO GIVE BACK TO FOOTBALL



FORMER Chipolopolo forward and current FAZ Youth Football Development Office Clifford Mulenga has called on his fellow retired footballers to focus on giving back to the game rather than lament perceived lack of recognition. In a passionate and thought-provoking statement, Mulenga shared a heartfelt message aimed at inspiring former players and current footballers to rethink their approach to life after football.



Mulenga, who was crowned the Best Young African Footballer in 2007, emphasized the need for humility and gratitude toward the sport that shaped their lives. “The game owes us nothing because it gave us everything we dreamt of and aspired to be. We owe the game gratitude, not the ones running it,” he said.





In his message, Mulenga challenged former players to stop complaining about being forgotten or disrespected, urging them instead to find meaningful ways to contribute to the sport. He stressed that football, as a gift from God, should inspire players to work hard and give back to the next generation.





Reflecting on his own journey, Mulenga admitted he once believed he was destined for greatness after his 2007 accolade. However, his career trajectory taught him valuable lessons, which he now hopes to share with young players. “I was absolutely sure I was the next great thing to come out of Zambian football, and BOOM, it’s 2025. I’m now encouraging young footballers to focus on their careers and make the best out of their opportunities,” he said.





Mulenga’s message to young athletes was clear: success is fleeting, and talent alone is not enough to guarantee a prosperous future. He reminded players that their talent is a divine gift that can be taken away at any moment. “No one is coming to save you. No one is coming to make life right for yo. No one is coming to solve your problems. If you don’t do something, nothing is going to get better,” he warned.



As a Youth Football Development Officer, Mulenga’s words carry weight, serving as a wake-up call to both former and current players. His plea for sober reflection and proactive contribution to the sport underlines the importance of mentorship and responsibility within the football community.





Mulenga concluded his statement with a message of unity and hope, reminding players and fans alike of their shared love for the game. “One love,” he signed off, urging everyone to come together for the betterment of football in Zambia.





Clifford Mulenga’s call to action serves as a reminder that the legacy of any athlete lies not only in their achievements on the field, but also in the impact they leave behind for future generations.



Zed Sport