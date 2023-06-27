COACH LAMECK BANDA LEAVES FC MUZA

IN A surprising turn of events, MUZA head coach, Lemeck Banda, has parted ways with the club, leaving fans in shock.

Banda’s departure comes just weeks after he led the team to an impressive second-place finish in the league, securing a coveted spot in the Confederation Cup and reaching the ABSA Cup final.

Banda, hailed as one of the most promising up-and-coming coaches on the local scene, enjoyed a remarkably

successful debut season with the Mazabuka club.

However, his tenure has been cut short, denying him the opportunity to savour the fruits of his labour.

In an interview, Banda confirmed his unexpected departure but refrained from divulging further details surrounding his decision.

Yes, I have left, but that is all I can say for now,” Banda said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, MUZA did little to provide more details regarding the coach’s departure.

“F.C MUZA management has taken note of the news circulating on various social media platforms concerning the future of our head coach, Lameck Banda.

“As club management, we would like to urge our players, fans, supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm. The club management will issue a comprehensive statement on the matter in due course.,” the statement read.

Speculation is rife among football enthusiasts, who eagerly await an official statement from the club regarding the circumstances behind this abrupt split.

In the just ended season, MUZA produced some enterprising football under Banda, leading to their second place finish and subsequent qualification to the Confederation Cup.

The club could have ended the season with silverware but fell short after losing in the ABSA Cup final to Forest Rangers.

(Mwebantu)