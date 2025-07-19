coach Norah  must stay

NORAH THIS NORAH THAT



All this “Nora this, Norah that” talk needs to be put to rest. The truth is simple: the coach must stay. Zambia cannot afford to treat national team coaches like diapers—changing them every time there’s a little mess. Stability is the foundation of progress, and Coach Norah has already started to instill a playing philosophy that will bear fruit with time.





What we are seeing is the beginning of a long-term vision—a system where our Copper Queens play with purpose, discipline, and identity. It won’t happen overnight. But with consistency and faith in her leadership, we will build a formidable team capable of dominating the global stage.





Let’s not forget: WAFCON 2026 is just around the corner, and it’s more than just a tournament. It’s a gateway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Only the top four teams from WAFCON will qualify for that prestigious event. We need to start building now—not dismantling.





Coach Norah must be empowered to scout, train, and build around the vast local talent we have. But she can’t do it alone. FAZ must step up—improve the Women’s League, raise the prize money, and create a competitive local environment that feeds quality players into the national team setup.





We must avoid returning to the days of chipantepante football—disorganized, short-term fixes with no structure. That kind of football belongs in the past.





Let Norah work. Let her build. Let her lead Zambia into a new era.