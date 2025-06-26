COINS FOUND ON CHILD’S BODY IN CHIKANKATA



By Hope Chooma



A disturbing incident has emerged in the Nansenga area of Chikankata District, Southern Province, where coins were reportedly found on the hands of a deceased child, Emerson Mweemba, during an exhumation ordered by the police and the court





Emerson, who passed away at the age of five on 28th December 2024, was exhumed on Wednesday morning following allegations made by his maternal family. The child’s paternal grandmother, Lusiya Lumina, aged 60, was accused of placing coins in the child’s hands when the body was being prepared for burial at the mortuary last year.





According to reports, the practice of placing coins on a deceased person’s hands is considered strange and unacceptable in the local tradition. Family members from the mother’s side took legal action against Ms. Lumina, demanding an explanation for the act.





Following a court order, police officers, in collaboration with Chikankata Municipal Council officials, exhumed the body and confirmed the presence of the coins. Ms. Lumina was then asked to identify and remove the coins, which have since been secured as evidence to be presented in court.





Tensions flared at the burial site, and police had to quickly escort the accused grandmother away from the scene to prevent confrontation with angry mourners.





Relatives from the maternal side expressed concern and disappointment over what they termed a “strange practice.” They are now awaiting the court’s decision, scheduled for 27th June 2025, and are calling for justice in the matter.





The family also requested that the body be reburied in a location associated with the mother’s side of the family, which has since been done.





Speaking on behalf of the Zone Chairman, Headman Hankomoone, Christopher Kang’ombe expressed gratitude to the court, police, traditional leaders, and council authorities for their cooperation and for maintaining peace during the exhumation process.





The family extended special thanks to the traditional leadership for supporting their plea to have the body exhumed and the issue investigated.



