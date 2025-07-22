Cole Palmer and Girlfriend Connie Grace Spark Breakup Rumours

Chelsea star Cole Palmer and his influencer girlfriend Connie Grace have fuelled breakup speculation after they both unfollowed each other on social media, just days after Palmer’s career-defining Club World Cup triumph.

Fans noticed the first red flag when the couple deleted every trace of their relationship from their Instagram pages. This comes shortly after Palmer’s stunning performance in the Club World Cup final, where he scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro as Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain to lift the trophy.

While Palmer was making headlines on the pitch, Grace was across the Atlantic in the United States. She was notably absent from the pitchside celebrations at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where other footballers’ wives and girlfriends joined their partners after the historic win.

Palmer’s Focus Shifts to Family Time

Interestingly, Palmer had recently spoken about reuniting with his girlfriend but mentioned he planned to first visit St Kitts and Nevis, his family’s homeland. The young star made a special trip to the Caribbean island this week, where he was welcomed like a hero.

Palmer, whose grandfather was born on the island, met with the country’s prime minister and was celebrated by locals. This trip marked his first return to his roots, thousands of miles away from his Manchester upbringing.

Grace Continues Her Solo Getaway

Meanwhile, Connie Grace seems to be enjoying her own time away, sharing sunny Miami holiday snaps on her Instagram just this Friday. The timing of the unfollowing, combined with her solo vacation, has only added fuel to the breakup rumours.

Palmer and Grace first went public in November 2024 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Their relationship, which lasted around eleven months, had been followed closely by fans. Grace, a nail technician and Instagram influencer with over 38,000 followers, is also from Manchester. The two reportedly met as teenagers through mutual friends.

Neither Palmer nor Grace has publicly commented on the relationship status, but the online signs have left fans convinced there’s trouble in paradise.