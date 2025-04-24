Colombian president reveals his nickname for Donald Trump

The Colombian President has said he “can’t go to America” anymore after Donald Trump allegedly revoked his visa, and has revealed his nickname for the US President.

President Gustavo Petro, explaining why he can’t attend an upcoming meeting in the US, said: “I can’t go anymore because I think they took away my visa.”

He added: “I didn’t need a visa, but oh well. I’ve seen Donald Duck several times, so I’m going to see other things.”

The nickname was revealed by the Colombian leader after a period of heightened tensions between Trump and Petro.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened to retaliate against the South American nation for refusing to let US flights with migrants land in Colombia.

Those measures appear to be the travel ban, tariffs and visa cancellations of Colombian government members and supporters, which were later revoked when Colombia agreed to accept the flights.