COME 2026, ZAMBIANS SHOULD GET A BREATHER



….the UPND is the worst government since independence and Zambians are hungry, says Dr Musumali





KALULUSHI.. Wednesday July 9, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the people of Zambia should get a breather in 2026 after kicking the UPND out of government.





Dr. Musumali says the people of Zambia are hungry and that this is the worst government the country has ever witnessed since independence.





The Socialist Party General Secretary said this when he and other senior opposition party officials arrived in Kalulushi to drum up support for Tonse Alliance Candidate, Wisdom Simwanza, in the Ngweshi Ward by-election slated for Thursday, 10 July, 2025.





Dr. Musumali said the country is on autopilot.



“Today we had a meeting with my group and I said I used to think the PF was bad but these past four years, I have changed my mind. What we are facing today is worse than what we have ever seen. One cannot even compare with any party in government. So that’s what has brought me here, that’s what has brought me closer to the PF,” he said.





“What we are facing today is worse ever since independence. If we don’t change in 2026 but give them another five years, there will be no Zambia. My dear comrades, this by-election is not just an ordinary by-election. We have to send a signal and that signal is starting in Kalulushi.”