COME AND ATTEND TUTWA NGULUBE’S MEMORIAL-HON.LUBINDA

…let’s remember and emulate Tutwa Ngulube’s fearless approach to public service…



Lusaka- Friday,8th December 2023

Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda has informed members of the Patriotic Front Party that there will be a commemoration of the life of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.



The Memorial Church Service will be held on Saturday 9th December 2023 at

UCZ St. Marks Congregation in Kabwe.



He has encouraged members to attend and remember Tutwa Ngulube and his fearles, courageous and people driven approach to public service.



Ngulube passed on last year after a short illness.