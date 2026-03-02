COME BACK TO THE PF FOLD, MAKEBI ADVISES MUNDUBILE



Monday 2nd March, 2026



Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu has advised Brian Mundubile to come back to the Patriotic Front in order to promote unity of the former ruling party.





Speaking when he appeared on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified( EMV) Podcast, Makebi Zulu regretted the fragmentation being caused by the departure of Mundubile who has formed and is leading a break-away Tonse Alliance.





“The real and original Patriotic Front is here with all of us; Chshimba Kambwili, Given Lubinda, Miles Sampa and others. So is the Tonse Alliance”.





Zulu said it is not possible to follow Mundubile who has gone solo and has left the Patriotic Front.



“He has acted prodigal. Like the prodigal son, he is the one to return home so that we can unite the PF family” he said.





Makebi Zulu also expressed gratitude to Matero MP, Miles Sampa and Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya who have withdrawn their candidature.





“They are capable men, but have chosen to help bring unity to the race. I wish to recognise their selfless action to help forge unity of purpose” he said.





Zulu also thanked those that had endorsed him including the New Congress Party ( NCP) Leader, Peter Chanda who have offered him the opportunity to stand on their Party.





Meanwhile, Zulu dismissed remarks made by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, about the funeral and burial of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





“She has cadrerised the position of the Speaker. She is no longer a neutral umpire. She shoelds the Executive and answers on their behalf. She has abandoned her role as a referee.”





He said the family merely appealed to the case when a Judgement was made in the favour of the Zambian Government in the case started by the State.





And callers to the program commended the fresh and youthful leadership that Zulu brings to the politics of the country and urged him to help unite the Patriotic Front and the Opposition in general.

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe urged Makebi Zulu to use yhe large goodwill he was enjoying to forge unity in the Patriotic Front and the Opposition.





“Start immediately. See your brothers who are vying. Soeak to them. Negotiate. They have also seen the wide support your candidature is enjoying in the country as seen by today’s broadcast”.