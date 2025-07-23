COMMERCE MINISTER ENGAGES CHIEF CHIUNDAPONDE ON DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES.





Lavushimanda-Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, paid a courtesy call on Chief Chiundaponde of the Bisa-speaking people in Lavushimanda, Muchinga Province.





During the visit, Minister Mulenga took time to listen to the traditional leader’s concerns and aspirations for his people.



Chief Chiundaponde fondly recalled how his subjects first came to know President Hakainde Hichilema during his days in opposition.





He praised the President’s unwavering commitment to engaging with traditional leaders and grassroots communities.



The Chief commended the New Dawn Government for its progress in national development, especially the construction of modern chiefs’ palaces.





He appealed for improved road and water infrastructure in his chiefdom, expressing confidence that the government would meet these needs.



Chief Chiundaponde extended his gratitude for the various government-led initiatives taking root in his area and across the country.





In a symbolic and spiritual gesture, the Chief offered blessings of peace to Minister Mulenga ahead of the upcoming Lavushimanda parliamentary by-election.



Minister Mulenga expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to hold a development-focused dialogue at the palace.





He noted that such meaningful engagements were previously difficult due to the hostile political climate of the past.





Reaffirming Zambia’s identity as a Christian Nation, Minister Mulenga underscored the importance of unity and condemned all forms of tribalism.





He was accompaned by Lavushimanda district commissioner Terris Kunda and Beddah kabombo UPND provincial chairman muchinga and other officials.



(C)THE FALCON.