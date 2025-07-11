COMMUTERS REJECT K1 BUS FARE REDUCTION AS INADEQUATE

COMMUTERS DISAPPOINTED WITH MINIMAL BUS FARE REDUCTION
The Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) has expressed disappointment with the recently announced adjustments to bus fares.
On Wednesday, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) announced a K1 reduction for local routes, while fares for intercity travel remain unchanged.
This follows three consecutive reductions in fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).
Speaking in an interview with RCV News, CRAZ President Aaron Kamuti expressed disappointment over the minimal fare adjustment, arguing that a K1 decrease offers no real relief to commuters amid the country’s rising cost of living.
Mr. Kamuti also criticized RTSA for excluding CRAZ from the fare adjustment consultations, claiming the agency only engaged bus operators in the decision-making process.
“It is unfortunate that RATSA had to go ahead and announce the fares minus getting a proposal from CRAZ, we anticipated a huge reduction”, said Mr. Kamuti.
He further questioned why intercity fares were left unchanged despite the consistent drop in fuel prices, describing the move as a “mockery” to the public.
Mr. Kamuti has since labelled the process as both illegal and unacceptable, likening it to a cartel. He stressed that the minor fare cut will have no meaningful benefit for commuters.
Mr. Tayali as Minister when we speak of your incompentence this is what we mean.
While you are driven around in a tax payer paid car from your home to work and around. A section of society use public transport. A reduction of K1 is an insult to people who use buses.
Why can the same percentage fall in fuel be passed to consumer in bus fare? What is the ratiionale from failing to make a similar bus fare adjustment?
The bus drivers assiociation cite the number of illegal buses on the road. A very reasonable possiblity. Using an automated roll, print out the legal buses and any bus found needs to be impounded and the licence of the drivers driving around an illegal bus, criminally prosecuted. If the law doesnt exist. Create one. You can not have a situation where buses that are not legally allowed to use public roads carry passenagers. This is putting the lives of passenagers in danger. You were appointed to work and this just reflects that you are not the man up to the job. From illegal buses operating to the closure of Freedom way from Ben bella road shows you have too many buses on the road. As the man who should regulate what motor vehicle is on the road you are failing at that as well.
Lastly too many lives have been lost when the public has seen unregistered and uninsured Motor cycles. Strength the law. Why should unregisteted motor cyclist expose the public risky modes transportation? We need leader that can apply themselves not those just know how to dance and get fat. We dont elect dancers to lead us. We deserve better than this Mr. President in your appointees.