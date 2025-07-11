COMMUTERS REJECT K1 BUS FARE REDUCTION AS INADEQUATE

COMMUTERS DISAPPOINTED WITH MINIMAL BUS FARE REDUCTION



The Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) has expressed disappointment with the recently announced adjustments to bus fares.





On Wednesday, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) announced a K1 reduction for local routes, while fares for intercity travel remain unchanged.



This follows three consecutive reductions in fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).





Speaking in an interview with RCV News, CRAZ President Aaron Kamuti expressed disappointment over the minimal fare adjustment, arguing that a K1 decrease offers no real relief to commuters amid the country’s rising cost of living.





Mr. Kamuti also criticized RTSA for excluding CRAZ from the fare adjustment consultations, claiming the agency only engaged bus operators in the decision-making process.





“It is unfortunate that RATSA had to go ahead and announce the fares minus getting a proposal from CRAZ, we anticipated a huge reduction”, said Mr. Kamuti.





He further questioned why intercity fares were left unchanged despite the consistent drop in fuel prices, describing the move as a “mockery” to the public.





Mr. Kamuti has since labelled the process as both illegal and unacceptable, likening it to a cartel. He stressed that the minor fare cut will have no meaningful benefit for commuters.



-RCV