STOP THE CORRUPTION



Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::::



COMPASSION OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ABUSED BY THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT – says the American Ambassador to Zambia.





———————————-



And then Cornelius Mweetwa, who is expected to shout loud from the mountaintop has decided to remain mute over the claims by the Ambassador.





The Ambassador is saying – UPND you are both corrupt and bad administrators.



After the Ambassador spoke, government should have felt at least minimum shame. And that shame should have been demonstrated by at least explaining what transpired.





We experienced a draught. HH goes public begging for support from the global community.



The Americans receive the begging message with compassion and donated $20M to Zambia. Other countries including Burundi are gripped by compassion and made donations according to their will.





Hardly did these donors realize that the Zambian people who were affected by the draught were governed by a hard core corrupt administration.



This corrupt administration would go and use compassionate funds to order maize from Tanzania at a price which is 40% more than market price. This is stealing $40 from every $100 spent.





Over and above this 40% corruption margin, there is also an over payment. That is paying for more than what has been delivered to the Zambian people. This is probably a procurement by mistake, much like the ZESCO payment to China by mistake.





With this level of corruption, how can we expect the cost of living to come down. An administration capable of ignoring corruption on compassionate donations is evil.



How can UPND ever legitimately fight corruption in this country?



It now makes sufficient meaning as to why HH has told law enforcement agencies that they should work quietly because there is no way government can fight corruption objectively when it is in the forefront conducting corrupt public business powered by compassion of citizens of other countries.





Let HH speak to his sleeping cabinet to wake up. Let them consider adopting a change that puts Zambians first. They should not just doze off in cabinet as HH himself complained but deliberate development.





These are some of the transactions which should interest auditor general. Though most of us know the impediment there.



UPND! stop corruption – it’s bad for our country.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK06.04.1974