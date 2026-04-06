CONCEPTOR ZULU’S JUDGEMENT COULD VALIDATE PATRICK TEMBO BANDA’S LEADERSHIP TAKEOVER CLAIM AS UPND PRESIDENT- KBN TV

CONCEPTOR ZULU’S JUDGEMENT COULD VALIDATE BANDA’S LEADERSHIP TAKEOVER CLAIM AS UPND PRESIDENT



The Whistle Blower has released an archive photo showing that Patrick Tembo Banda, the man at the centre of the UPND leadership wrangle is actually a party insider.





Mr. Banda is seen seated next to the current first lady, Mutinta Hichilema, during an event where Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was being unveiled as party President, taking over from the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka.





Mr. Banda and his colleague Charles Longwe have thrown the ruling party into a leadership dispute claiming that the current office holders are in office illegally as their mandate expired in February, 2026.





Pundits argue that Banda, who has purported to have taken over as interim UPND President, could be on legal firm ground going by the recent Highcourt judgement by Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu in Miles Sampa case where she ruled that in the absence of the Central Committee, a member of the Party can take over as President.





Banda has since appointed Longwe as Secretary General of the UPND.



KBN TV