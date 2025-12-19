Concerned citizen urges church leaders that opposed Bill 7 to form political parties



A CONCERNED citizen has urged church leaders that opposed Bill 7 to form political parties if they intend to continue opposing government policies and laws.







Speaking after President Hakainde Hichilema signed Bill No. 7 of 2025 into law, making it the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 7 of 2025, Anthony Banda of Lusaka’s Jack Compound said some church leader’s stance on the Bill had crossed from moral guidance into active politics.





Banda argued that the leaders had taken a political position under the guise of preaching, instead of focusing on their core mandate.





“Churches should concentrate on preaching the gospel. That is your job. If you want to oppose laws and fight the government, then form or join political parties,” he said.





He said churches should remain neutral, noting that congregations themselves were divided on Bill 7.



“Even within the same church, there are people who supported Bill 7. Every church has people with different views, so you cannot claim to speak for everyone,” he added.





Banda also praised Members of Parliament and President Hichilema for enacting the law, saying it would promote inclusivity by guaranteeing seats for women and young people.



“Women and the youth are the backbone of every nation. Those opposing this law are showing that they do not care about empowering women and young people,” he said.





He accused critics of ignoring the potential benefits of the law while claiming to speak on behalf of the people.



“You say you speak for the people, but you fail to acknowledge the good that this law will bring to the same people,” he said.





Meanwhile, Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has called for unity following the enactment of the new constitutional amendment.





Mutinta said the law was designed to promote inclusivity and urged Zambians to work together to ensure it delivers benefits for all.





“We have enacted a law that will stand the test of time and promote inclusivity. Let us unite and ensure that it works for the good of our people,” he said.



Kalemba, December 19, 2025