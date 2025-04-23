CONCERNS RAISED OVER DELAYED CASH-FOR-WORK PAYMENTS IN MONZE



A resident of Hufwa Hamapande Ward in Monze district, Maando Chilombwana, has expressed concern over the delay in payments to individuals engaged under the Cash-For-Work program.



He said that beneficiaries were repeatedly assured that funds would be disbursed soon, yet no follow-up action had been taken.



Chilombwana described the situation as unfortunate, emphasising that the program was intended to alleviate household hunger affecting many families.



Meanwhile, Hufwa Hamapande Ward Councillor, Bright Chaava, stated that payments were being made in phases, with remaining beneficiaries expected to receive their money before the end of April 2025.