CONCOURT JOINS CSOS, LAWYER IN BILL 7 CHALLENGE



THE Constitutional Court has joined a consortium of 7 civil society organisations and a lawyer to the matter in which the Oasis Forum is challenging President Hakainde Hichilema’s manner of setting up the Technical Committee on bill 7 amendments.





According to a ruling dated 8th December 2025, Concourt Judge Maria Mapani-Kawimbe found that the CSOs and a lawyer demonstrated sufficient and cognizable legal interest in the case and that their participation will assist the court in effectively adjudicating the issues raised.





Judge Kawimbe held that the Constitutional Court Act and the court’s rules permits a joinder at any stage and do not require organisations defending the constitution to appear only through a lawyer.





The CSOs which include Zambia Civil Liberties Union, GEARS Initiatives among others and lawyer Eric Sakala said they made written and oral submissions to the Technical Committee, nominated organisations for inclusion and mobilized civic participation as a warrant for them to be part of the matter.





Meanwhile, the petitioners, including the Law Association of Zambia, opposed the joinder on grounds that the applications were premature and that the intended parties had not shown a direct legal interest, arguing that the attorney general can adequately represent the broader public interest.





In this matter, the Oasis Forum is challenging President Hichilema’s manner of setting up the Technical Committee on bill 7 amendments and the court will guide on how the matter proceeds at the scheduling conference.



