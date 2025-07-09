CONCOURT POSTPONES JUDGMENT ON SEXUAL OFFENCES AGAINST ORDER OF NATURE





By Leah Ngoma



The Constitutional Court has postponed the judgment on the constitutionality of sexual offences against the order of nature, initially set for July 10, 2025.





The Court has cited that it is not yet ready to deliver the judgment and will announce a new date soon.





This case, brought forth by the Zambian Civil Liberties Union, challenges section 155(a)(c) of the penal code, arguing that the offence is too vague and contradicts article 18(8) of the constitution of Zambia which requires that all criminal offences be defined.





Meanwhile, the court is set to hear and schedule a case on how constitutional amendments should be conducted, following a lawsuit by Zambian Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Isaac Mwanza.





Mr. Mwanza alleges the previous judgment of the court requiring wide consultations before preparing a bill to amend the constitution was made per incuriam, citing provisions of the constitution, standing orders and the inquiries act.



