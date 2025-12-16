CONCOURT REFUSES TO GRANT CONSERVATORY ORDERS ON BILL 7

CONCOURT DISMISSES APPLICATION TO STOP BILL 7

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed an application seeking a conservatory order to halt the process and substance of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7

The application was filed by the Law Association of Zambia and five other petitioners, who sought to stay the constitutional amendment process.

Confirming the development to Diamond News, defence counsel Linda Kasonde stated that the court ruled the matter had been overtaken by events.

However, Ms. Kasonde said the decision is still under review by the petitioners.

LAZ and the five other applicants had returned to the Constitutional Court seeking to renew their application for an interim conservatory order to stop the amendment process.

In response, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and Technical Committee Vice Chairperson Dr. Lindalani Banda argued that the renewed application was procedurally flawed and had been filed after an inordinate and unjustifiable delay.

The petitioners include the Law Association of Zambia, the Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Committee for Gender and Development (NGOCC), the three church mother bodies, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), as well as LCK Freedom Foundation Limited, operating under the Oasis Forum.

The group sued the State on 17th November 2025, seeking, among other reliefs, an order to quash all acts, consultations, findings, recommendations, and draft Bills produced by the Technical Committee on Constitution Amendments.

Meanwhile, 135 Members of Parliament yesterday voted in favour of Bill 7 at Third Reading, with the President expected to assent to the Bill within 21 days.

Diamond TV