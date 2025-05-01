ConCourt rules prison laptop ban unconstitutional in win for inmates’ education



South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ruled that banning personal laptops in prison cells is unconstitutional, affirming inmates’ right to further education.



The case, brought by inmate Mbalenhle Ntuli, challenged the Department of Correctional Services’ policy as a violation of the right to education.



The court found the ban overly broad and detrimental to rehabilitation. While prisons may still impose reasonable restrictions for security, the ruling emphasizes that educational access behind bars is a right, not a privilege.



The decision is seen as a potential step toward broader prison reform.