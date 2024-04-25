CONDOMS, 98 SIMCARDS AMONG RECOVERED ITEMS AFTER ARRESTING CHINESE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

SEVERAL merchandise which includes vehicles, money, suspected drugs, 98 Airtel Sim cards and condoms, have been seized at a named building following the arrest of 10 female and three male Chinese nationals, two female Vietnamese and two male Zambian Drivers.

This was during a joint operation between the Department of Immigration and the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC, on April 23, 2024, in Lusaka’s Mass Media area.

Immigrations Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka, states that the raid on the property followed a tip-off from a concerned member of the public and weeks of investigations.

Nshinka says the group was ambushed as it was about to drive out of the property in two white Toyota Alphard Vehicles driven by two Zambians and a Black Toyota Mark X which was being driven by a Chinese male, Lai Aiping.

Aiping has since been linked to the internet fraud syndicate involving Golden Top Support Services in which several individuals were arrested earlier.

Nshinka states that cash amounting to K 248,195 and USD 1,105 was found at the property, which was seized together with the three vehicles.

He relays that all suspects are detained pending further investigations, early hints suggesting that they could be involved in commercial sex activities with some named Casinos.