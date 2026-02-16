CONFIRMED PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES – FORGET ABOUT OPPOSITION UNITY



The fallacy that opposition in Zambia will unite and field in one candidate should be forgotten about. Perhaps what we should talk about and encourage is for PF leaders to rally behind one candidate who’s Brian Mundubile for the PF votes not to be split.





Why should the PF leaders rally behind Brian Mundubile, the reason is simple, he has created a platform through the Tonse Alliance on which PF members can now freely participate in elections. Whether you like the way he became Tonse Alliance Chairman or not, just understand that politics is a game of chase and BM played his game well.





In a multi-party democracy like ours, it’s not easy to bring political parties with different ideologies together. Take for instance SP, it’s a political party that believes in socialism 💯 or Marxist-leninist while other parties like PF are leftist-partial socialists.





Why do I say the four are so far our official presidential candidates?



1. President Hakainde Hichilema – we all know that come rain come sunshine, the UPND will not settle for any other candidate apart from him. Congratulations sir.





2. President Brian Mundubile – The PF FDD Tonse Alliance went for a congress and elected Mundubile as it’s Chairman and Presidential candidate. He has received endorsements from PF MPs and structures across the country. After all this, It’s guaranteed he will be on the ballot come rain come sunshine. Congratulations sir.





3. President Harry Kalaba – The Citizens First party has from onset refused to be part of visible alliances after leaving UKA. HK has received some endorsements from Saboi Emboela of NDC and other small political parties. CF party held a successful general conference and has made it clear Kalaba will be on the ballot come rain come sunshine. Congratulations sir.





4. President Dr Fred M’membe – The socialist mastermind has been consistent on the opposition front since forming the socialist party. He was recently endorsed and appointed as the People’s Pact Alliance presidential candidate. In his interview on Showster, he attacked leaders coming from PF, on that score it’s clear he can’t work with candidates from PF. The people’s pact is geared to have M’membe on the ballot come rain come sunshine. Congratulations sir.





CONCLUSION

From the above, we shall have the 8th President of Zambia come August 2026. It’s high time we faced reality as citizens and moved on, there can only be one president at a time.





I know there will be 2 or 4 more candidates that will file nominations, which is okay, in bemba we say’, Icisobolola Indao, Menshi. The people of Zambia knows what is best for them, even if we have 20 candidates, of the 20, 2 will be separated as 1st and 2nd with the rest getting zeros.





Malawi had 17 presidential candidates, but people’s votes separated top 2 candidates from the rest. Mutharika was in a relatively small Alliance with AFORD, they beat the ruling party because that’s what the people wanted.





Zambians know what’s at stake and they know what they want. The world will be shown on 13th August, 2026 that Zambia still remains a beacon of peace ready to remove a party just after 1 term for them to go and introspect.



Napita Mukwai



Sampa Mwaume – The Chinsalian