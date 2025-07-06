Conflict or Competence? Why Speaker Nelly Mutti’s Corporate Role Raises Red Flags- George N. Mtonga

Conflict or Competence? Why Speaker Nelly Mutti’s Corporate Role Raises Red Flags



By George N. Mtonga | July 2025



In a country striving to rebuild trust in institutions and assert the independence of its democratic arms, the Speaker of the National Assembly must be above reproach—politically neutral, procedurally fair, and institutionally separate from private interests.





That’s why the recent revelation that Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti, the sitting Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, also chairs the board of GEI Power Limited—the private Zambian company spearheading the 60 MW Cooma Solar Project—is cause for serious concern.





 The Role of the Speaker: More Than a Gavel



The Speaker is not merely a referee in parliamentary debates. She is the guardian of legislative integrity, presiding over key committees and making procedural decisions that affect the entire democratic process. Her office demands strict neutrality—not just in speech, but in appearance and association.





Section 60 of Zambia’s Constitution places the Speaker in a unique category—she is elected by Members of Parliament but is required to be above party and private interest. In fact, she may preside over debates on energy policy, procurement frameworks, and investment bills that could directly or indirectly benefit GEI Power.





️ What Is GEI Power Limited?



GEI Power Limited is a privately-owned energy firm developing Zambia’s first utility-scale solar-plus-battery project in Choma in partnership with Turkish firm YEO Teknoloji. The project has attracted high-level government backing and foreign investment interest. Speaker Mutti serves as Board Chairperson of the company—a role confirmed on the company’s official website and at public events (GEI Power).





The question is not about the project’s merit. Zambia needs clean energy. But should the Speaker of the National Assembly be involved in a private project that may be subject to the laws and budgets she helps oversee?





⚠️ Where the Red Flags Are



1. Conflict of Interest

The Speaker may have to rule on legislation or debate relating to public-private partnerships, energy procurement policy, tax incentives, or power purchase agreements—decisions that may directly affect her company.



2. Influence Over Procurement Frameworks

Even if GEI Power’s project is privately financed, the company still interacts with ZESCO and government agencies—entities whose frameworks are debated and reviewed in Parliament.





3. Institutional Trust

The legitimacy of Parliament rests on its independence from both the Executive and private sector. If the Speaker is seen as having a financial interest in a regulated industry, public faith in the impartiality of Parliament may erode.



4. Precedent and Political Optics

What signal does it send when the highest parliamentary authority holds a leadership position in a for-profit company? It opens the door to future abuse of office by those citing this case as precedent





5. Undermines Separation of Powers

A Speaker holding corporate office blurs the lines between regulator and regulated. It is incompatible with parliamentary ethics and violates best practices in governance.





 Global Best Practice Says: Step Down or Step Aside



In the UK, Canada, and South Africa, parliamentary Speakers are prohibited or strongly discouraged from holding directorships in companies engaged in public contracting or regulated industries. Some countries, like Kenya, require Speakers to divest from active corporate board roles upon appointment.





Zambia needs to follow suit if it wishes to safeguard its legislative independence.



Final Thoughts



Nelly Mutti has had a storied career—respected legal advocate, anti-corruption crusader, and now Zambia’s first female Speaker. But the office she holds demands more than capability—it demands credibility.





Her role in a private energy company, however noble the intent, is incompatible with her duty as Speaker. The longer this conflict remains unaddressed, the more Zambia risks blurring the line between public service and private gain.



We cannot afford to let clean energy come at the cost of clean governance.