Congratulations Muhabi Lungu and George Chulumanda for Betraying the Elders



By the Independent Political Correspondent



Politics has a way of producing moments that leave the public wondering whether they are witnessing serious national decision-making or a carefully staged comedy. The purported announcement by the “Elders”of Hon. Kapembwa Simbao as presidential candidate with Yousuf Dodia as his running mate is one such moment. If the announcement was not so amusing, it would have made very sad reading for a nation that stands at a decisive political crossroads.





This year’s election is not just another electoral contest. It is one that many citizens believe will shape the country’s direction for years to come. In such a moment, the expectation is that elders and political conveners will demonstrate wisdom, judgment, and strategic clarity. Elections of this magnitude are not won on rhetoric alone; they require a credible blueprint capable of driving the economic and social emancipation of the citizens of Zambia.





Yet the outcome of the so-called national engagement that produced an A-List only to eventually settle on Kapembwa Simbao raises serious questions about the decision-making process and the motivations behind it.





Much of the credit for this remarkable outcome appears to belong to two prominent promoters of the process: Muhabi Lungu and his all-weather colleague George Chulumanda. Mr. Lungu is undoubtedly eloquent—indeed, to describe him as merely eloquent may even be an understatement. His command of language and argument is widely acknowledged. But eloquence alone does not necessarily translate into wisdom.

The critical question therefore arises: is eloquence being mistaken for sound political judgment?





Any individual truly wise and skilled in the art of politics would struggle to justify pushing either Kapembwa Simbao or Yousuf Dodia anywhere near the ballot in the country’s most affluent and politically sensitive constituency, Lusaka Central, even as candidates for Member of Parliament. Yet Mr. Lungu and Mr. Chulumanda have managed to deliver what can only be described as the impossible: elevating the two not as candidates for Mayor of the Greater City of Lusaka, but as Presidential Candidate and Running Mate respectively.





For that accomplishment alone, the two former ambassadors perhaps deserve congratulations.



But beyond the irony lies a deeper national concern. One must ask: whose interests are these elders truly representing? What was the composition of the electoral college that delivered this outcome? These are not trivial questions.





Indeed, it may now be easier to understand why Citizens First requested that the composition of the electoral college be made public before deciding whether to participate in the process. Transparency in such engagements is essential if the outcome is to command public confidence.



Zambia deserves better. At a time when citizens are looking for serious leadership capable of confronting economic hardship and restoring confidence in governance, the nation requires elders who demonstrate stronger judgment than what has been displayed in this exercise. If the country is to be liberated politically and economically come August 13, the standard of leadership must be significantly higher.





It is therefore understandable that parties such as Citizens First, the Socialist Party, and the Patriotic Front chose not to dignify the gathering with their presence. Their participation might only have lent credibility to what could easily have turned into yet another political spectacle similar to FDD/Tonse2 coalition experiments that failed to inspire confidence among voters.

Perhaps the most revealing element of the process lies in the voting itself. In the first round, the results reportedly stood as follows:





* Yousuf Dodia – 25 votes

* Sakwiba Sikota – 28 votes

* Chishala Kateka – 32 votes

* Trevor Mwamba – 45 votes

* Kapembwa Simbao – 47 votes

* Brian Mushimba – 49 votes





With no candidate surpassing the 50+1 threshold, the process moved to a second round, which ultimately produced Kapembwa Simbao as the winner with 65 percent of the vote.





Yet the larger question remains unanswered: whose interests are Muhabi Lungu and George Chulumanda serving? And how satisfied do the elders feel about presenting such a lineup to a nation hungry for credible leadership?





On a serious note, many citizens believe the elders must be called to account for what appears to be an attempt to derail genuine political progress and subject the country to unnecessary political theatre.





Zambia already conducted a major political experiment in 2021, and many citizens believe the country is still living with the consequences of that moment. One would have expected elders to demonstrate the moral courage to correct past misjudgments rather than risk entrenching them.





There are serious political players in the opposition landscape. For example, Harry Kalaba of Citizens First recently participated in an open and objective opinion poll and emerged with a commanding 44 percent of phone-in votes-besides the platform being widely perceived to be dominated by supporters of the Patriotic Front. That outcome demonstrated that he continues to resonate with a significant segment of the public.



Where, then, do these elders reside politically that they appear unaware of such developments?



Even if they were unconvinced by Harry Kalaba, they might at least have considered Makebi Zulu, who reportedly performed strongly in the Facebook-based component of the same poll.





At this stage, many observers believe the more strategic approach would be to unite credible opposition figures perhaps bringing together Harry Kalaba and Makebi Zulu as president and running mate respectively. Such a combination, some argue, would present a far more formidable challenge to the ruling establishment.





This possibility may not sit well with Muhabi Lunguand George Chulumanda, because they understand that such a ticket could potentially upset the electoral calculations of the ruling United Party for National Development.





And here lies the most serious concern of all: why do the two colleagues appear so committed to rallying the opposition around a weak candidate? Only a sponsored actor, some critics argue, would prefer to see the opposition weakened at such a crucial political moment.





Yet despite all the manoeuvres and political intrigue, the momentum of Citizens First and Harry Kalabaappears to be growing, with more well-meaning Zambians joining the movement and pledging their support in the effort to challenge what they describe as a heavy-handed government.





Ultimately, the Zambian people will decide. And those who genuinely care about the future of the country will align themselves accordingly to ensure that the will of the people is expressed and protected when citizens head to the polls on August 13.

For now, however, the message to Muhabi Lungu and George Chulumanda remains simple: congratulations on your remarkable political production.



The comedy, it seems, is finished.

-The Republican Newspaper