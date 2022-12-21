Congratulations Pilato on his appointment as PS- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Appointment of Young People Must Be Supported

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Congratulations to Pilato

Congratulations Chama Fumba a.k.a Pilato on his appointment as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The appointments of young people to senior positions is very welcome and helps enrich a fresh perspective to policy formulation, policy implementation and policy debates that occur at high-level.

Therefore, the persistent exclusion of both women and young people to high offices and decision-making positions is retrogressive and deters the positive growth of any society.

I have heard some concerns alluding to lack of experience and qualifications especially that Fumba has been appointed to the position of Controlling Officer and head of administration of a Ministry.

As one that occupied senior positions from a young age, I have always held the view that we must give chance and opportunities to young people to be exposed and gain the necessary experience and in the process prove themselves worthy.

In many cases, young people are leaders now, and not leaders to an unguaranteed future.

The election and appointments of young people and women as Presidents, Prime Ministers and managers across the world is rising because of this realization.

Besides the positions of Permanent Secretary and Minister are supported by a team of qualified and experienced directors and planners and it should remain so.

It is for this reason that we oppose the purge of civil servant by the President as this callous and unfair act, robs the civil service of knowledge, experience and institutional memory.

However our concerns that the civil society remains depoliticised stand, and in the case of Fumba, he is coming from both Civil Society and the Arts, spaces that maybe political but are deemed neutral.

So Congratulations to Pilato. Use the position to deliver the cause and aspirations of young people.